DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading 3.8% Higher

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 692,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,592,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

