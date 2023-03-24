Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 31.5% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $44,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $329,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 156,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,136. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.