Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,066,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 342,488 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $23.74.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.