Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after buying an additional 456,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 203,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

