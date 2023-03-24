Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 23,289 shares.The stock last traded at $38.26 and had previously closed at $39.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

