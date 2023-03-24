Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 23,289 shares.The stock last traded at $38.26 and had previously closed at $39.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.