Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.97.

Diversey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Diversey has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diversey by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 119,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

