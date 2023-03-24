Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 943.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar General by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.71. 327,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,888. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day moving average is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.