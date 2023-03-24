Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $203.47. 436,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,469. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.