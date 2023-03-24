Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.98

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
Further Reading
