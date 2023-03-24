Dream Impact Trust (MPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,501.15.

