Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) Senior Officer Acquires C$69,501.15 in Stock

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,501.15.
Dream Asset Management Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 900 shares of Dream Impact Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.30 per share, with a total value of C$2,970.00.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Dream Impact Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.
Featured Articles
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.