Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) Senior Officer Acquires C$69,501.15 in Stock

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,501.15.

Dream Asset Management Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 900 shares of Dream Impact Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.30 per share, with a total value of C$2,970.00.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Dream Impact Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

