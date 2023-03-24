e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.20. 282,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 957,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

