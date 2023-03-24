EAC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,250.96 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 59.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. EAC has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $6,250.96 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 102.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00328012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01350349 USD and is up 49.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,401.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

