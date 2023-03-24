East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). Approximately 217,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,751,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

East Imperial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

East Imperial Company Profile

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

