Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Philippe D. Katz Acquires 10,000 Shares

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KODK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,186. The company has a market cap of $297.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

