Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Trading Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 194,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 330,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

