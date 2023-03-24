Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

ECL opened at $157.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

