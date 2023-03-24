Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading Up 0.3%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 1,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDNMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($67.74) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

