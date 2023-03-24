Efforce One Day Volume Reaches $879,960.92 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Efforce has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $27.10 million and $879,960.92 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

