Efforce Trading Down 0.8% This Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $28.17 million and approximately $462,503.34 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efforce alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00356061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.69 or 0.25882536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Efforce Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.