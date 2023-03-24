Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $40.26 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.26 million and $27,398.06 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010812 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,180,178 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

