Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Director Acquires C$1,849,520.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE:EFN opened at C$18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$20.21.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
