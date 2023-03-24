Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Director Acquires C$1,849,520.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00.

TSE:EFN opened at C$18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$20.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

