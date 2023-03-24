Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.0% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.86. The stock had a trading volume of 667,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.99 and its 200 day moving average is $341.94. The firm has a market cap of $316.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

