Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

NYSE MSN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

About Emerson Radio

(Get Rating)

See Also

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.