Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The firm has a market cap of £518.28 million, a PE ratio of 780.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

Insider Activity at Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Alice Avis bought 53,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £46,096 ($56,608.13). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

