EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 1,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.83.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.