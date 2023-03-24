Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.88

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 18815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

