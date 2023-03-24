Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,875 ($35.31) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,843 ($22.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,829.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,726.24. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.72). The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,013.04 and a beta of 0.58.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
