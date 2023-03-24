Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,312.26

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $173,312.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017930 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,908,287 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

