ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.