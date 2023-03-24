ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

