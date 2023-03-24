Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.08.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
ENPH opened at $204.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.86. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,836,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.