Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ENPH opened at $204.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.86. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,836,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

