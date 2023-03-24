Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $194.30 and last traded at $194.41. Approximately 1,153,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,360,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.15 and its 200 day moving average is $262.86.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

