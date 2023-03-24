Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Director Vicky A. Bailey Sells 2,440 Shares

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,922. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

