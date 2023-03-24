Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Director Sophia Jane Langlois Acquires 30,500 Shares

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) Director Sophia Jane Langlois purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,675.00.
Essential Energy Services Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of ESN traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 23,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.56.
