Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Director Sophia Jane Langlois Acquires 30,500 Shares

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) Director Sophia Jane Langlois purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,675.00.

Essential Energy Services Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ESN traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 23,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.56.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

