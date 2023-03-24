Ethereum (ETH) Tops One Day Volume of $12.74 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Ethereum has a market cap of $216.68 billion and $12.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,770.63 or 0.06305835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.