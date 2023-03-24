EthereumFair Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $33.16 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00358013 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,278.94 or 0.26021660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010169 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.28217589 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,865,815.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.