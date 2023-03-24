Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 3.6%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 425,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.48.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

