Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 126,801 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 83,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.