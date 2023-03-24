EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.37. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 24,841 shares.

EVI Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

