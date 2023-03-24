Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $99.91 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

