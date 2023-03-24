Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SNMP opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
