FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE FDS traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,139. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

