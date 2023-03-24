FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of FDS opened at $392.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.69. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.14.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.