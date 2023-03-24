Family Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Family Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Monroe Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 4,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.