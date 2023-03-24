Family Asset Management LLC Invests $441,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,145 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $21,838,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,175. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $752.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

