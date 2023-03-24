Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

