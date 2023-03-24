Family Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,840 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

