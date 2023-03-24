Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 77,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

