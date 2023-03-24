F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.50). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 802,696 shares.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.20.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
See Also
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.