FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,344. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.81. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

